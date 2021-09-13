September 13, 2021

Delbert D. Anderst, 89

By Daily Herald

Published 2:31 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Delbert DeWayne Anderst, 89, of Lake City formerly of Austin, MN passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

A Plaid Shirt Memorial Service for Delbert will be held Friday September 17th at 11:00 AM at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson – Peterson Chapel in Lake City. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 on Friday. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Austin, MN at 3:00 PM Friday.

