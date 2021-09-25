Copely’s big punt return vaults Superlarks over Lions

The Grand Meadow football team handed Spring Grove (2-1 overall) its first loss of the season when the Superlarks won 20-17 on the road Friday.

Dusty Copley gave the Superlarks (3-1 overall) the lead for good when he ran a punt return back 75 yards for a score to make it 20-17 to end the third quarter.

GM STATS

Rushing: Taylor Glynn, 18-for-116; Corbin Ludemann, 4-for-37; Dusty Copley, 32-for-32, TD

Passing: Glynn, 1-for-4, 10

Receiving: Jace Kraft, 1-for-10