Convictions: Sept. 5-11

—Ladevin Martaz Hardin, 23, of Austin was sentenced to 50 months in prison for felony first-degree aggravated robbery – possess dangerous weapon. He must pay $3,265.40 in fines. He received a concurrent sentence of 41 months in prison for felony first-degree aggravated robbery – possess dangerous weapon. He must pay $160 in fines. He received another concurrent sentence of 17 months in prison for felony theft – take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Willie Padilla, 42, of Austin was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony domestic assault. He must pay $160 in fines. The sentence is concurrent with another case.

—Nathaniel Jay Stahl, 33, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony financial transaction card fraud – use without consent. He must perform 100 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison.