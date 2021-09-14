Chateau closes regular racing season

The regular racing season ended with an exciting weekend of action at Chateau Speedway.

The 65th Anniversary Season of Racing at Chateau Speedway ended for the year over the

weekend with two exciting nights of stock car racing action.

Friday Night they were finally able to run the “Spirit of 83 Memorial ” which runs in memory of former Track Champion Mike Guttormson. It was the 23rd running of the event which had been postponed twice this year because of rain but the wait was worth it. Adam Hensel of Baldwin Wisconsin put on a display of speed and drove in the $2,500 to win the main event.

There were several first time Feature winners on Saturday Night. Ty Agen of Chippewa Falls Wisconsin was visiting The Track for the first time this year and scored a Feature win in the Street Stock Class. The Saturday night heat winners were Elward and Cole Richards of Mondovi Wisconsin.

For Jake Stark of Austin it was his first career Feature win in the French’s Repair USRA A Mods with Cory Crapser of Chippewa Falls Wisconsin and Cummins taking the heat wins.

There will be two Enduro’s still on the schedule starting with one this Saturday and another in October.

Friday’s Results

USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Ben Moudry; 2. Taylor Ausrud; 3. Jett Sorensen; 4. Michael Johnson; 5. Trevor Fecht

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. Kullen Kath; 2. Caleb Korpi; 3. Tianna Mithun; 4. Drew Williams; 5. Logan Alseth

USRA A MODIFIED MIKE GUTTORMSON MEMORIAL

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Adam Hensel; 2. Kevin Stoa; 3. Josh Angst; 4. Charlie Steinberg; 5. Brandon Davis

WISSOTA PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens; 2. Jack Paulson; 3. Brady Krohnberg; 4. Kyndra Guttormson; 5. PJ Duchene

WISSOTA STREET STOCK

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Zach Elward; 2. Brady Williamson; 3. 36-Ross Spitzer; 4. Stacy Krohnberg; 5. Tony Shaner

WISSOTA HORNET

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Brian Schott; 2. Shawn Poston; 3. Colin Wittenberg; 4. Maison Poston

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Kadden Kath; 2. Jake Smith; 3. Trevis Underdahl; 4. Ryan Goergen; 5. Dan Wheeler

Saturday’s Results

USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Trevor Fecht; 2. Noah Grinstead; 3. Brandon Hare; 4. Taylor Ausrud; 5. Jett Sorensen

USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Jacob Stark; 2. Jason Cummins; 3. Aaron Hoff; 4. Josh Angst; 5. Cory Crapser

WISSOTA PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7X-Andrew Eischens; 2. Jack Paulson; 3. Brady Krohnberg; 4. Michael Wick; 5. PJ Duchene

WISSOTA STREET STOCK

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Ty Agen; 2. Zach Elward; 3. Jason Newkirk; 4. Cole Richards; 5. Brady Williamson

WISSOTA HORNET

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Brian Schott; 2. Trystan Hagen; 3. Troy Tuma;; 4. Shawn Poston; 5. Colin Wittenberg

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Jake Smith; 2. Kadden Kath; 3. Dan Wheeler; 4. Patrick McCarthy; 5. Cole Ne