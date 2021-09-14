Catholic Charities of Southern MN welcomes new parish social ministry director

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota has announced Isaac Landsteiner as the new parish social ministry director.

Landsteiner began his work with Catholic Charities in 2019 as a deanery coordinator for the Parish Social Ministry program. As a deanery coordinator, he had the opportunity to work with numerous pastors and parishioners in their communities, giving him a strong understanding of the topics and issues that are most critical to parishes across the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.

Throughout his time with Catholic Charities, Landsteiner has been an active member of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester’s Social Concerns Committee, currently serving as its chair. He has developed and presented “Catholic Social Teaching 101” – aimed to introduce Catholics to the Church’s Social Doctrine – to several parishes in the Mankato Area. He has also served as interim director of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) and as chair of the Ad Hoc Works of Justice Committee since November of 2020.

In this new role, Landsteiner is most looking forward to sharing his passion for Catholic social teaching with others and to continue to aid parishes in responding to the needs of our communities.

“In the last few years, our program has been able to do a lot of good work in the Worthington and Mankato Deaneries,” Landsteiner said. “As program director, I am excited to focus on extending this work to other areas of our Diocese.”

Lansteiner’s prior education and experience make him an ideal director for the Parish Social Ministry Program. Catholic Charities looks forward to the passion and enthusiasm that he will bring to his new role.

Landsteiner grew up in Fairmont. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary at St. Mary’s University for four years, receiving a bachelor of arts in philosophy and graduating from the Lasallian Honors Program in 2018.

Catholic Charities serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota spanning the territory from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border.