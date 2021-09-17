Bruins win third straight in Blaine

The Austin Bruins won their third straight game at the NAHL Showcase when they beat New Jersey 4-1 in Blaine Friday.

Jens Richards scored his fourth goal for the Bruins (3-0 overall) and Nikola Goich stopped 12 shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

NJ 0 0 1 – 1

Austin 1 1 2 – 4

First period

(A) Dylan Gajewski (Sutter Muzzatti, Carson Riddle) :35

Second period

(A) Jens Richards (Marian Haborak, Alex Trombley) (power play) 19:13

Third period

(A) Carson Riddle Muzzatti) (short handed) 6:18

(NJ) Rocco Testa Basi (Brandon Avezov) 9:13

(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Jack Malinski, Carson Riddle) (power play) 19:05

Shots: Austin – 38; New Jersey – 13

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-5; New Jersey 0-for-6