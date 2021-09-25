Bruins win a thriller in their home opener
The Austin Bruins held off a late Minot charge to beat the Minotauros 3-2 in Riverside Arena Friday.
Marian Haborak scored the game-winning goal for Austin (4-1 overall) with 4:30 left in the game after Minot had scored twice in the third to tie the game at 2-2.
Hudson Hodges had 24 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Minot 0 0 2 — 2
Austin 0 1 2 — 3
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Therien Thiesing, Jack Malinski) (power play) 11:44
Third period
(M) Trevor Stachowiak (Isaac Keller, Mason Campell (power play) 1:08
(A) Nick Catalano (Matys Brassard, Isaak Brassard) 4:04
(M) Caden Triggs (Joe Westlund, Noah Roiotman) 10:45
(A) Marian Haborak (Jens Richard, Sutter Muzzati) (power play) 15:30
Shots: Austin — 29; Minot — 26
Power plays: Austin — 2-for-3; Minot — 1-for-4
Johnson leads Cardinals to a win over previously unbeaten Mountain Lake
The LeRoy-Ostrander football team scored a big win when it knocked off Mountain Lake (3-1 overall) 33-6 in LeRoy Friday.... read more