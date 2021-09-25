Bruins win a thriller in their home opener

The Austin Bruins held off a late Minot charge to beat the Minotauros 3-2 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Marian Haborak scored the game-winning goal for Austin (4-1 overall) with 4:30 left in the game after Minot had scored twice in the third to tie the game at 2-2.

Hudson Hodges had 24 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 0 0 2 — 2

Austin 0 1 2 — 3

First period

No scoring

​​Second period

(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Therien Thiesing, Jack Malinski) (power play) 11:44

Third period

(M) Trevor Stachowiak (Isaac Keller, Mason Campell (power play) 1:08

(A) Nick Catalano (Matys Brassard, Isaak Brassard) 4:04

(M) Caden Triggs (Joe Westlund, Noah Roiotman) 10:45

(A) Marian Haborak (Jens Richard, Sutter Muzzati) (power play) 15:30

Shots: Austin — 29; Minot — 26

Power plays: Austin — 2-for-3; Minot — 1-for-4