Bruins open strong to power past Icedogs

The Austin Bruins started off with four first period goals as they beat Fairbanks 5-2 in Blaine Thursday.

Carson Riddle, Jens Richards, Nick Catalano and Liam Whitehouse all scored in the first period for the Bruins (2-0 overall).

Hudson Hodges had 15 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 4 0 1 — 5

Fairbanks 1 1 0 — 2

First period

(A) Carson Riddle 4:09

(F) Jack Ring 14:09

(A) Jens Richards (Sutter Muzzati) (power play) 18:54

(A) Nick Catalano (Riddle, Braiden Simmons-Fischer) (power play) 19:11

(A) Liam Whitehouse (Matys Brassard) 19:56

Second period

(F) Zachary Murray (Dakota Macintosh, Nick Ostbloom) 15:03

Third period

(A) Catalano (Brassard, Franklin Dovorany) 12:56

Shots: Austin — 34; Fairbanks — 17

Power plays: Austin — 2-for-4; Fairbanks — 1-for-6