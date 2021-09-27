‘Breaking the Ice’ event set for Saturday

The Austin Youth Hockey girls program is working with the Riverside Figure Skating Club to hold a ‘Breaking the Ice’ skating party from 1-2 p.m. at Riverside Arena Saturday.

Any female skaters are invited to bring their friends out and get on the ice.

The event includes a pizza party and door prizes.

Reach out to Austin Girls Youth Hockey at AYHgirlsrepresentative@gmial.com or via Facebook on the Austin Youth Hockey page with questions.