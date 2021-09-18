BP rolls up USC
The Awesome Blossoms beat United South Central (0-3 overall) 33-6 on the road Friday.
Drew Kittelson threw for 296 yards and three scores for BP (3-0 overall).
BP scored 20 points in the second quarter to go up 20-0.
BP STATS
Rushing: Drew Kittelson, 4-for-29, TD
Passing: Kittelson, 14-for-23, 296, 3 TDs
Receiving: Colin Jordison, 4-for-177, TD; Tyler Archer, 4-for-75, TD; Bradley Simon, 4-for-39, TD
