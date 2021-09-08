Blossoms fall to Alden-Conger in three
The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to Alden-Conger by scores of 25-10, 25-14, 25-16 in BP Tuesday.
Sierra Larson had seven blocks for Blooming Prairie (0-3 overall).
BP stats: Macy Lembke, 6 digs, 3 set assists; Sierra Larson, 3 kills, 7 blocks, 2 assists, 3 digs; Abby Heffling, 5 kills, 4 blocks; Haven Carslon, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Anna Pauly, 4 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 3 digs
You Might Like
Cardinals sweep Rebels in Southland
The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team swept Southland (0-3 overall) by scores of 25-14, 27-25, 25-17 in Adams Tuesday. Gracie O’Byrne had... read more