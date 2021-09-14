Baldwin elected president of GMNP

ST. PAUL — Amy Baldwin, community development director for Otter Tail County, was elected to serve as president of the Greater Minnesota Partnership (GMNP) at the organization’s annual meeting in August.

As president, Baldwin will help direct efforts to inform state legislators on issues that are important to economic development in Greater Minnesota, such as child care, housing, workforce development, broadband expansion and infrastructure needs. Her two-year term began Sept. 1.

Baldwin was elected by fellow business and community leaders from across the state to lead the GMNP, one of the leading advocates for businesses and economic growth in Greater Minnesota. Created in 2013, GMNP is a nonprofit corporation devoted to advocating for state economic development policies and resources that benefit Greater Minnesota. It has more than 65 members consisting of businesses, chambers of commerce, economic development authorities, colleges and universities, cities and nonprofits from throughout Greater Minnesota.

Baldwin has served as community development director for Otter Tail County since March 2019. She previously served as community development director for the city of Fergus Falls and in economic and community development roles for the cities of Brooklyn Park and New Hope. She is also actively involved in the local community, including serving as a board member for the Otter Cove Children’s Museum.

“Amy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization,” said GMNP Executive Director Scott McMahon. “As a community leader, she has first-hand experience dealing with all the major economic development issues that we work on. From the child care and housing shortages to workforce needs to broadband expansion, she has a strong grasp on the problems impacting Greater Minnesota communities and businesses — and a vision for how to help solve them.”

Baldwin, who is currently serving her sixth year on the GMNP board of directors — including two years as vice president — said she is eager to lead the GMNP through the upcoming 2022 legislative session and into the future.

“I’m honored and excited to serve as president of the Greater Minnesota Partnership,” she said. “As the only economic development organization that advocates solely for Greater Minnesota’s unique needs, the GMNP has been instrumental in securing state funding and developing policies and programs to help our businesses and communities grow and thrive. Still, we know many challenges remain such as the continuing pandemic, staff shortages and lack of child care and housing options, just to name a few. I look forward to helping the GMNP build on its recent successes and find creative ways to tackle any new problems on the horizon.”