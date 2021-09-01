Austin volleyball team swept by Worthington

The Austin volleyball team lost to Worthington by scores of 25-10, 25-7, 25-14 on the road Tuesday night.

Kennedy Bell had five kills for the Packers (0-2 overall).

“It was a tough night after a long road trip,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Execution is key to our success and right now we are not doing that very well.”

Austin stats: Kennedy Bell, 5 kills, 4 digs; Chloe Jenkins, 1 kill, 7 assists, 3 digs; Emily Hjelmen, 1 kill, 3 digs; Thowl Othow, 1 kill, 2 blocks; Ava Denzer, 1 kill, 5 digs; Plo Taw, 1 ace, 3 digs