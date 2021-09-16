Athletics fall to Scaheffer Academy in five games

The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team just missed out on scoring its first win of the season when it lost to Schaeffer Academy by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 15-12 in Rochester Wednesday.

Kearah Schafer had eighth kills for the Athletics (0-11 overall).

LP stats: Kate Rauen, 9 digs; Olivia Heard, 6 kills, 12 assists, 14 digs, 3 aces; Kearah Schafer, 8 kills, 16 digs; Alana Rogne, 10 kills, 23 digs; Avari Drennan, 6 kills, 13 assists, 6 aces