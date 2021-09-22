Alan A. Clothier

Alan Arthur Clothier, born April 15, 1936, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2021. Alan grew up in Elk River, MN. Alan and his wife, Donna, raised their family in Grand Marais, where he worked as a funeral director and ran the Clothier Funeral Home. Alan and Donna traveled extensively in retirement and spent the last 15 years in Florida.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Elton Clothier and Doris Trask, his brother Elton Forrest Clothier (Frosty), his sister, Carole Ann Morey and granddaughter Jessica Clothier. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Clothier, children, Kaire (Kent) Anderson, Karl (Barb) Clothier and Kim (Bill) Kiecker, grandchildren Katie (Steve) Coughlin, Thomas Kiecker, Kevin Clothier and Kiara Clothier.

A visitation/lunch will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 30456 Mower Freeborn Rd, Austin, MN 55912, starting at Noon with a funeral service at 1:00 PM. The burial will follow the funeral service at the Red Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.