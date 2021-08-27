Vikings Table coming to Austin on Thursday
The United Way of Mower County is partnering with the Minnesota Vikings Foundation next Thursday to bring the Vikings Table to Austin.
Vikings Table is a custom-built food truck with the purpose of serving healthy meals and nutritional education to youth. Families are invited to check out the interactive food truck and receive a meal.
This free event will be 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, in the Mill Pond Parking Lot, but food isn’t all that Vikings Table is bringing.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available along with games, giveaways and community information.
To date, over 16,000 meals have been served in partnership with local nonprofit partners.
In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Duplicate Bridge Duplicate Bridge is played two times a week at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Tuesday sessions... read more