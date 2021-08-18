Update: Truck a ‘total loss’ after Wednesday afternoon fire

No injuries were reported after a truck towing a trailer with horses and goats caught fire Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 90.

According to Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy, firefighters responded to a call of a truck fire at about 2:23 p.m. on Wednesday on the west end of the Interstate 90 bridge over SIxth Street Northeast. McCoy said the fire started in the engine compartment.

The driver was on her way to college and was towing a trailer with her horses and goats when the fire started. McCoy said several individuals who were familiar with horses stopped and assisted the driver. The animals were out of the trailer by the time firefighters arrived.

The Austin Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.

McCoy said the truck was a total loss estimated at $35,000. Pulver Towing was called to the scene to remove the vehicle.