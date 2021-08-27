Steven John Jacobson, 71

Steven John “Jake” Jacobson, 71, passed away on Wednesday. Aug. 25, 2021.

He was born on March 14, 1950, in Austin, Minnesota, to Mabel (Vilt) Jacobson and John Jacobson. He graduated from Austin High School with the Class of 1968 and attended St. Cloud Vocational School, He was a certified waste water facility operator.

He married Renae Mayer and they were later divorced.

Jake loved hunting mushrooms, flowers and trout fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; many cousins; and special dog, Sophie.

He is survived by cousins Barb Abrams, Dave Winkels, Dick (Terry) Winkels, Tom (Mary) Winkels, Denny Roberts, Ed (Linda) Vilt, Nancy Mayer, Sandy Jarvis, and Denise McDaniels.

The family wants to give a special thank you to Susan Okima Vickmark Torkelson, the Adams Health Care Nursing Home, and the Mayo Clinic Hospice nursing staff for the wonderful care as he fought Parkinson’s disease.

A memorial service will be held at the Bohemian Cemetery in Myrtle, Minnesota, on a later date.

Macken Funeral Home of Rochester, Minnesota, is handling the cremation.