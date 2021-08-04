Sherbun L. Roberts, 86

Sherbun Lee Roberts, 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Austin.

Sherbun was born November 15, 1934 in Austin, Minnesota to Benjamin and Esther (McGee) Roberts and graduated from Austin High School. He married Joyce Lightly Roberts, the mother of his three children and later married Suzanne Kuether Roberts.

Sherbun was an electrician and for many years worked at Kestner Electric. He was the previous owner of RiverBend Campground. He enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in Florida with his wife, Suzanne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Roberts and his mother, Esther McGee Roberts.

Sherbun is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his children, Ginger Roberts Carson (Brent Buenger), Steven (Tammy) Roberts, and Gregory (Amy) Roberts; grandchildren, Jennifer and Christopher Roberts, Logan and Lizabeth Carson, Colin and Caitlin Roberts; Suzanne’s children, Gina DelPizzo, Michael Kuether, and Staci (Michael) Andrews; his sisters, Jean Beaver and Marion Greenameyer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 9th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.