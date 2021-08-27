August 27, 2021

Christy Haag is photographed with Primose Retirement Community with executive director Bob Johannsen, who is presenting her with a $1,000 Education Scholarship. Photo provided

Primrose Awards Education Scholarship

By Daily Herald

Published 6:22 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

Primrose Retirement Communities, L.L.C. has named Christy Haag of Austin as  a recipient of their annual $1,000 Education Scholarship.

The announcement was made on  Aug. 1,7 during a virtual awards ceremony.

Christy has served as the Life Enrichment Coordinator in Austin for almost four years and is  working towards her Activities Director Certification.

The Primrose Education Scholarship award is given annually, and this year there were three employees chosen to receive it. The other scholarship winners were Brooke Beavers from Decatur, Illinois and Kristen Childs from Kokomo, Indiana.

Primrose Retirement Community of Austin consists of 40 independent living apartments and 24 assisted living apartments.

Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota, provides  high-quality independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the  country which specialize in personalized services and resident-focused care.

