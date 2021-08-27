Primrose Awards Education Scholarship

Primrose Retirement Communities, L.L.C. has named Christy Haag of Austin as a recipient of their annual $1,000 Education Scholarship.

The announcement was made on Aug. 1,7 during a virtual awards ceremony.

Christy has served as the Life Enrichment Coordinator in Austin for almost four years and is working towards her Activities Director Certification.

The Primrose Education Scholarship award is given annually, and this year there were three employees chosen to receive it. The other scholarship winners were Brooke Beavers from Decatur, Illinois and Kristen Childs from Kokomo, Indiana.

Primrose Retirement Community of Austin consists of 40 independent living apartments and 24 assisted living apartments.

Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota, provides high-quality independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the country which specialize in personalized services and resident-focused care.