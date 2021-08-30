Photos: St. Augustine works around storms, lights steeples
In between moments of heavy rain, parishioners of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church were able to see the big lighting moment, which featured the illumination of the front of the church, particularly the steeples.
The event was part of the church’s special Light the Night service Friday.
For more on the project, visit: www.austindailyherald.com/2021/08/beacon-in-the-night/
