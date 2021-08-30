August 30, 2021

Photos: St. Augustine works around storms, lights steeples

By Eric Johnson

Published 1:18 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

In between moments of heavy rain, parishioners of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church were able to see the big lighting moment, which featured the illumination of the front of the church, particularly the steeples.

The event was part of the church’s special Light the Night service Friday.

For more on the project, visit: www.austindailyherald.com/2021/08/beacon-in-the-night/

