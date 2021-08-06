Pacelli hosting open house for kindergarten

Pacelli Catholic Schools will be hosting an open house for its kindergarten from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Visitors will be able get more information about Pacelli’s faith-based education as well as meet teachers, tour classrooms and learn about programs, among much more.

For more information about the open house, contact Andrea Severtson at 1-507-437-3278 or asevertson@pacellischools.org.