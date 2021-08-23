Overnight I-90 detours planned Aug. 25-26 at 28th St. NE bridge project in Austin
Interstate 90 motorists in Austin will be detoured up and down the exit- and on-ramps at 28th St. NE from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Aug. 25 and 26 while crews place the new bridge beams over the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Earlier in the day on Aug. 25, the southwest off-ramp will be reopened. It has been closed for reconstruction.
- On Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound traffic will be detoured up the exit-ramp and down the entrance-ramp during the beam setting.
- On Thursday, Aug. 26 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., westbound traffic will be detoured up the exit-ramp and down the entrance-ramp during the beam setting.Other detours remain in place.
Detours
- Eastbound I-90 motorists (coming from Austin) who want to reach locations on the north side of the 28th Street NE bridge will continue past Exit 181 for 3 miles to Exit 183. Motorists will turn north (left) at the off-ramp on Hwy 56, turning west (left) on 220th Street to travel west to reach 28th Street NE on the north side of the bridge.
- Westbound I-90 motorists who want to reach locations on the south side of 28th Street NE or Mower County Road 58 will use Exit 183, turn south (left) on Highway 56 and then west (right) on 215th Street
- Southbound motorists on 28th Street NE who want to cross the bridge or enter eastbound I-90 will detour by entering westbound I-90 and using Exit 180B, crossing I-90, entering eastbound I-90 or exiting at Exit 181 to then travel south on 28th St. NE.
- Northbound motorists on 28th Street NE who want to cross the bridge or travel westbound on I-90 will travel east (right) on 215th Street to Highway 56, turn north (left) to reach I-90. Motorists will enter westbound I-90 and continue or use Exit 181 to reach northside destinations or continue on 28th Street NE.
