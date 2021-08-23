Overnight I-90 detours planned Aug. 25-26 at 28th St. NE bridge project in Austin

Interstate 90 motorists in Austin will be detoured up and down the exit- and on-ramps at 28th St. NE from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Aug. 25 and 26 while crews place the new bridge beams over the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Earlier in the day on Aug. 25, the southwest off-ramp will be reopened. It has been closed for reconstruction.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., eastbound traffic will be detoured up the exit-ramp and down the entrance-ramp during the beam setting.

On Thursday, Aug. 26 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., westbound traffic will be detoured up the exit-ramp and down the entrance-ramp during the beam setting.Other detours remain in place.

Detours