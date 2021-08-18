Our Opinion: New facility names representative of APS

Last week, the Austin Public Schools Board voted to name three school facilities after a trio of worthy individuals.

A practice field at Art Hass Stadium will be named for Don Fox, a science lab at Ellis Middle School will be named for Dick Lees, and the student study area in the Austin High School Annex will be named for Blair Lawhead.

Both Fox and Lees were long-standing presences in Austin Public Schools and contributed a great deal through teaching, coaching, or serving on the school board.

Lawhead made a name for himself musically in New York City following graduation, playing in Broadway shows as well as owning a hair replacement business called Blair Hair.

All three represent all that is great about the Austin Public School District. They reflect the high levels of achievement that many students and teachers experience each year.

We hope that people will read the names associated with these places when visiting and recognize what is possible within their school district.

These three people truly worthy reflect the standards in place at APS and our a continuing tradition of people striving to do great things.