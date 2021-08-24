Open house planned for Ellis water tower

Austin Utilities (AU) is holding a public open house to show the results of recent investments made at the Ellis Water Tower location.

The open house will be held 3:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, rain or shine at 1814 4th Ave NE.

Originally constructed in 1955, this site has received over $1.3 million in renovations including a full replacement of the building and pumping system.

Participants will be able to see inside the new pumphouse and talk to staff who run the water system. Free refreshments including water samples will be provided and water saving devices will be handed out to attendees.

AU will also be sharing water saving tips. A great photo op is available when standing directly under the water tower which is normally fenced off to the public.