MnDOT seeking public input on Austin I-90 Bridges Project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is encouraging local residents to take an online survey regarding upcoming Interstate 90 bridge projects in Austin.

The survey relates to three interchange alternatives at the Fourth Street Northwest bridge as well as questions pertaining to how frequently residents cross Interstate 90 and any issues that may come with doing so.

The three proposed alternatives are tight diamond interchange with signals, tight diamond interchange with roundabouts, and single point interchange.

Information on the upcoming bridge projects, the Fourth Street Northwest bridge interchange alternatives, and a link to the survey can be found at https://arcg.is/04aHfb