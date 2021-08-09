Mid American Renegade Sprints add to Excitement at Chateau Speedway
By Matthew Grage
The Mid-American Renegade Sprint Series made their third and final appearance of the 2021 Season at Chateau Speedway in Lansing Friday Night.
The Non-Wing Traditional Sprints put on a good show with Scott Brandt of Andover leading the way for the second time this season. After winning the pole dash, he used the front row starting spot to his advantage and led flag to flag for the feature win. Jake Kouba of Minneapolis finished second, however, during his heat he set a new track record for the Non Wing Sprints when he turned a 15.260 second lap which comes out to an average lap speed of 78.269.
A new track record was also set in the USRA B Mod Class as Scott Demmer of Ellendale reset the standard with a 16.286/73.676 lap during the night.
USRA B Modified
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Scott Demmer-Ellendale; 2. Ty Griffith-Webster City IA; 3. Noah Grinstead-Austin; 4. Hunter Kennedy-St Ansgar IA; 5. Zach Elward-Hayfield
French’s Repair USR A Modified
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 2. Aaron Benson-Clear Lake IA; 3. Joel Alberts-Mantorville; 4. Joe Ludemann-Grand Meadow; 5. Jacob Stark-Austin
Mid American Renegade Non-Winged Traditional Sprints
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Scott Brandt-Andover; 2. Jake Kouba-Minneapolis; 3. Bryan
Pole Dash (4 Laps) 1. Scott Brandt, 2. Bryan Roach, 3. Cam Schaffer, 4. Jake Kouba
Power 96 WISSOTA Pure Stock
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 2. Jack Paulson-Morristown; 3. Jack Maas-Faribault; 4. Troy Maas-Faribault; 5. Kyndra Guttormson-Chatfield
Adams Graphix Wissota Street Stock
A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 2. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 3. Kory Adams-Stacyville IA; 4. Cole Richards-Mondovi WI; 5. Ross Spitzer-Blooming Prairie
Skjeveland Sanitation WISSOTA Hornet
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Nick Sillman-Janesville; 2. Bo Noble-Faribault; 3. Shawn Poston-Red
Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Adam Martinson-Blaine; 2. Kadden Kath-Ellendale; 3. Scott Splittstoesser-Cottage Grove; 4. Patrick McCarthy-Bloomington; 5. Dan Wheeler-Savage
