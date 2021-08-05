August 5, 2021

Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League holds ‘Club Monte’ day

By Daily Herald

Published 11:08 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League met on Aug 4.

The play of the day was Club Monte.

Winners on the Ramsey side were Doris Hagen (34) and Mary Jo Swoboda (35).

Winners on the Meadows side were Joyce Anderson (33), Sheila Cotter (33) and Judy McGuire  (34).

Birdies were made on No. 4 by Doris Hagen and on No. 15 by Joyce Anderson. 

Chip ins were made on No. 17 by Sheila Cotter.

