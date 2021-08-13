Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League holds Club Championship

Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League Club Championship was held Aug 11.

Four flights competed with the longest drive for each flight. In addition, a longest putt on No. 2 and a closest to the pin on No. 12.

Longest Drives were made by Patty Peterson, Joyce Anderson, Carol Bulson and Lisa Place.

Longest Putt was made by Joy Blaser and closest to the pin was made by Patty Shatek.

Birdies were made by Sue Erickson on holes No. 4, No. 9 and No. 16, and Carmel Taylor on No. 8.

Chips ins were made on No. 7 by Karen Baier, on No. 14 by Sandy Davis, on No. 8 and No. 10 by Patty Shatek

RESULTS

Championship flight

Low Gross: Sue Erickson 86

First Low net: Karen Baier 75

Second Low net: Mary Jo Swoboda 78

Third Low net: Diane Barnett 80

First flight

Low Gross: Joyce Anderson 98

First Low net: Doris Hagen 75

Second Low net: Ardie Pepper 75 ‘

Third Low net: Patty Shatek 78

Second flight

Low Gross: Linda Youngmark 108

First Low net: Carmel Taylor 78

Second Low net: Nancy Wesely 79



Third Low net: Joy Blaser 81

Third flight

Low Gross:Janice Perrigo 102

First Low net: Lisa Place 64