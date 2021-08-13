Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League holds Club Championship
Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League Club Championship was held Aug 11.
Four flights competed with the longest drive for each flight. In addition, a longest putt on No. 2 and a closest to the pin on No. 12.
Longest Drives were made by Patty Peterson, Joyce Anderson, Carol Bulson and Lisa Place.
Longest Putt was made by Joy Blaser and closest to the pin was made by Patty Shatek.
Birdies were made by Sue Erickson on holes No. 4, No. 9 and No. 16, and Carmel Taylor on No. 8.
Chips ins were made on No. 7 by Karen Baier, on No. 14 by Sandy Davis, on No. 8 and No. 10 by Patty Shatek
RESULTS
Championship flight
Low Gross: Sue Erickson 86
First Low net: Karen Baier 75
Second Low net: Mary Jo Swoboda 78
Third Low net: Diane Barnett 80
First flight
Low Gross: Joyce Anderson 98
First Low net: Doris Hagen 75
Second Low net: Ardie Pepper 75 ‘
Third Low net: Patty Shatek 78
Second flight
Low Gross: Linda Youngmark 108
First Low net: Carmel Taylor 78
Second Low net: Nancy Wesely 79
Third Low net: Joy Blaser 81
Third flight
Low Gross:Janice Perrigo 102
First Low net: Lisa Place 64
