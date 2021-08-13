August 13, 2021

  • 73°

Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League holds Club Championship

By Daily Herald

Published 8:09 am Friday, August 13, 2021

Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League Club Championship was held Aug 11. 

Four flights competed with the longest drive for each flight. In addition, a longest putt on No. 2 and a closest to the pin on No. 12.

Longest Drives were made by Patty Peterson, Joyce Anderson, Carol Bulson and Lisa Place.

Longest Putt was made by Joy Blaser and closest to the pin was made by Patty Shatek.

Birdies were made by Sue Erickson on holes No. 4, No. 9 and No. 16, and Carmel Taylor on No. 8. 

Chips ins were made on No. 7 by Karen Baier, on No. 14 by Sandy Davis, on No. 8 and No. 10 by Patty Shatek

RESULTS

Championship flight 

Low Gross: Sue Erickson 86

First Low net: Karen Baier 75

Second Low net: Mary Jo Swoboda 78 

Third Low net: Diane Barnett 80

First flight 

Low Gross: Joyce Anderson 98 

First Low net: Doris Hagen 75

Second Low net: Ardie Pepper 75 ‘

Third Low net: Patty Shatek 78

Second flight 

Low Gross: Linda Youngmark 108 

First Low net: Carmel Taylor 78 

Second Low net: Nancy Wesely 79

Third Low net: Joy Blaser 81

Third flight 

Low Gross:Janice Perrigo 102 

First Low net: Lisa Place 64

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections