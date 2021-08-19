Meadow Greens Ladies League plays ‘Best and Worst’

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League met on Aug 18.

The play of the day was Best and Worst scores thrown out.

Winners on the Ramsey side were Mary Jo Swoboda (24) and Barb Ruhter (25).

Winners on the Meadows side were Carmel Taylor (25) and Jan Thissen (27).

A Birdie was made on No. 16 by Karen Baier.

A chip in was made on No. 16 by Doris Hagen.

On Aug. 11 Ardie Pepper made a chip in on No. 9 and on No. 14.