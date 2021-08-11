August 11, 2021

MCSO reports three catalytic converter thefts in 6 days

By Mike Stoll

Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office has reported several recent catalytic converter thefts.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the MCSO took three reports of catalytic converter thefts from personal vehicles and trucks between Aug. 5-11. Two thefts occurred in rural areas and one occurred in Lyle.

May is advising that residents be cognizant of vehicles seen driving around in the evening and to report anything suspicious to the Mower County Law Enforcement Center by calling 507-437-9400.

