Mayo Clinic Health System to offer flu vaccine at most Mower County schools

Mayo Clinic Health System will offer the flu vaccine to most schools in Mower County in Southeast Minnesota through the School-Located Immunization Program.

The injectable vaccine will be available in schools for students in kindergarten through grade 12. Registration is required to receive the flu vaccine at school.

Registration opened Tuesday and closes at 11 p.m. on Sept. 15. Online registration is preferred on the Southeast Minnesota Immunization Connection website at semnic.org.

Participating schools include: Banfield Elementary, Southgate Elementary, Sumner Elementary, Neveln Elementary, Woodson Kindergarten, Pacelli Catholic Schools (K-12), Ellis Middle School, IJ Holton Intermediate School, LeRoy Public Schools, Lyle Public Schools, Southland Public Schools, Sacred Heart Elementary, Grand Meadow Public Schools and Gerard Academy.

Nonmedicine, pain-reducing options will be offered to participants, if needed.

The nasal spray flu vaccine will not be offered during the school vaccine clinics due to COVID-19 masking restrictions. Contact your primary care provider to receive the nasal spray vaccine.

To learn more about the School-Located Immunization Program, and to register your child for this year’s flu vaccination program, go to semnic.org.