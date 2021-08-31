Mayo Civic Center announces new citywide conference this fall

One of the largest women’s conferences in the upper Midwest will make its new home in Rochester at Mayo Civic Center on October 1- 2, 2021.

Thrive is the annual conference for Bridging the Gap (BTG), a statewide women’s ministry for Minnesota.

“We’re honored that Bridging the Gap has chosen Rochester and Mayo Civic Center as the new home of Thrive,” said Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center. “We appreciate Bridging the Gap’s confidence in the Rochester community to safely host this year’s conference. It’s been a long recovery for all businesses since the start of the pandemic. We’re excited that local hotels, restaurants and retailers will have the opportunity to serve our Thrive conference guests.”

Thrive is a full weekend of Sisterhood Leadership (leadership development) sessions, Thrive Celebration sessions, a Hope Celebration session, the VIP Apps with Speakers event, the Thrive Girlfriends Party, giveaways, exhibitor shopping, delicious food, and more surprises for women and their friends. Featured guests include Alex Seeley, Brittany Jones, Andi Andrew, Havilah Cunnington, Emmanuel LIVE as well as Susie Larson and Amber Gerstmann as emcees.

The purpose of BTG and the Thrive Conference is to encourage, equip, and empower every woman on her faith journey. BTG invites women ages 12 and older from all cultures, denominations, and generations to join together for this event. Thrive attendees will also be invited to give toward the annual Hope Project fundraiser. Funds received will go toward a domestic-focused or abroad-focused humanitarian or anti-human trafficking project. The unveiling of this year’s Hope Project will take place during the Hope Celebration session on Oct. 2.

Thrive draws attendees from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and South Dakota. This will be the seventh Thrive Conference. The 2020 event was a Virtual Experience and included registrants from 30 states and three countries.

Group, individual, or discounted (volunteer, senior, single mom, and student) tickets are available at www.btgthriveconference.org. Groups of 40 or more that register by September 1 will receive reserved seating.