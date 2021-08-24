Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing teen

An Austin man accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was a teenager had a plea hearing on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Abraham Palma Hernandez, 50, has pleaded guilty to felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration – victim under 16 – significant relationship – multiple acts – as part of a plea agreement.

As part of that agreement, two additional charges of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration – victim under 16 – significant relationship – multiple acts, along three counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration – victim under 16 – significant relationship – force/coercion – and six counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct – force/coercion – were dismissed.

Court documents state that an adult woman reported to police that Hernandez, who was known to her, began sexually abusing her starting when she was about 13 or 14 years old. She indicated the sexual abuse occurred usually when she asked him for permission to do something, saying Hernandez would tell her, “You know what you got to do.”

The victim said the abuse occurred several times per week, including one incident in which he sexually assaulted her. She also said he would photograph her with a “flip phone.”

Hernandez was arrested on March 11, 2020. When asked by police about the allegations, Hernandez requested to speak to an attorney.

Hernandez will be sentenced on Oct. 21.