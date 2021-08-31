Man charged with drug sales, failure to register vehicle

A registered predatory offender who allegedly sold drugs to a police informant made his first appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Terry Izeal Heggs, 38, of Austin has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – sale of narcotic drug – and felony predatory offender knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.

According to the court complaints, police met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on July 21 about purchasing heroin from Heggs. The CRI was searched, provided with buy money and an audio/video transmitter, and monitored as he waited at an intersection in Austin.

As the CRI waited, a white 2010 Porsche Cayenne driven by Heggs pulled up and the CRI entered. Heggs then drove around a neighborhood and sold heroin to the CRI. After being dropped off, the CRI met with police at a predetermined location and surrendered ½ gram of heroin. The CRI confirmed Heggs was driving the Porsche and had sold him the drugs.

Heggs was seen driving the Porsche on July 22 when an officer attempted to arrest him for drug sales. Heggs fled on foot and was located hiding in some weeds. The Porsche key was found next to him.

On Aug. 20, police arrested Ryan Christopher Collins, 32, in the 400 block of Third Avenue after a report of two vehicles chasing each other. Collins fled police in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala that had sustained bullet damage. After his arrest, Collins indicated that “Magic” (later identified as Heggs) was shooting at him from a white Porsche.

On Aug. 24, police learned Heggs, a registered predatory offender, had not registered the Porsche with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as required by law. The Porsche was registered to another person, who told police he had sold it to Heggs, but had registered it in his name because Heggs had asked him to do so. He indicated that only Heggs drove the Porsche.

A review of Heggs’s criminal record shows prior convictions for stalking, criminal sexual conduct, failing to register as a predatory offender, assault with a dangerous weapon, and drug sales. He is currently awaiting disposition on another drug sale charge. He has not been charged in the Aug. 20 incident.

Heggs will appear in court again on Sept. 9.