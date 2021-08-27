Louise C. Monson, 85, of LeRoy, MN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Ostrander Care and Rehab in Ostrander, MN.

Louise Catherine Hueman was born October 8, 1935 to William and Ruby (Anderson) Hueman in Taopi, MN. She graduated from Adams High School in 1953. On June 16, 1956, she was united in marriage to Loren R. Monson at Sacred Heart Church in Adams, MN.

Louise was a talented painter and painted interior and exterior. She worked the Lunch Wagon from 1981-1991, worked at IBM, and was a waitress at the Travel Inn in LeRoy and the Rusty Rail in Taopi. Louise also did volunteer work for Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever banquets. She enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, deer hunting, and golfing. She also enjoyed flowers, playing cards, and most of all, her family.

Louise is survived by her daughters Sheryl (Peter) Schaefer of New Ulm, MN, Rhonda (Mike) Lunning of LeRoy, sons Randy Monson of LeRoy, and Ray (Sharon) Monson of Adams, MN, grandchildren Colleen Dady of La Crescent, MN, Benjamin (Natalie) Schaefer of New Ulm, MN, Lucas (Valerie) Schaefer of Asheville, NC, Melissa (Andrew) Dunbar of Germany, KD (Jeff) Wing of Fairfield, CA, Michael (Julie) Monson of Dixon, CA, Brian (Jennifer) Monson and Eric Monson both of Prosper, TX, Mitch (Lisa) Lunning of Brandon, SD, Sara Lunning of Byron, MN, great-grandchildren Sophia and Sevontae Dady, Kacie, Alyssa, Nicholas, and Kody Dunbar, Kennedy and Theodore Monson, Braden, Logan, Madison, and Katelyn Wing, Dominic Monson, Mason Lunning, Nora, Miles, and Eloise Lunning, siblings Clarice King, LaVonne (Jerome) Landherr, and Robert (Mary) Hueman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Loren, sister Ladonna Hueman, and brother Richard Hueman.

Funeral services for Louise will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in LeRoy with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. The family asks that masks be worn. Due to increasing Covid-19 numbers, there will be no funeral luncheon following the service.

