Level 3 predatory offender being released to Austin

A level three predatory offender will be moving to Austin later this month.

According to a press released issued by Austin Police Chief David McKichan, Christopher Michael Loving will be released from prison on Sept. 13, when he will move to Austin to reside in the 700 block of Eighth Street NE.

According to the release Loving has a history of sexual conduct and contact with known and unknown female children.

This information is being released to the community under Minnesota statute 244.052 regarding a risk level 3 predatory offender.

Loving is currently not wanted by police at this time.