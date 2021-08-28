Letter to the Editor: Say no to COVID-19 vaccine mandates

On Aug. 4, 2021, the Herald published an opinion from the Free Press of Mankato about the moral imperative of vaccinations. The piece did its best to SHAME and BLAME persons who are declining the vaccine for various reasons. It also reminded readers that many bribes are being offered to lure people into being vaccinated for COVID-19.

As of Aug. 6, 2021, according to John Hopkins University, about 614,300 people, or 1.7%, of the confirmed COVID-19 35.2 million cases have died. CDC data shows that 79% of deaths were in persons over 65. Almost 18% have been in persons 45-64 and 2.8% in persons under 45.

VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, makes reported vaccine deaths and side effect numbers available to the public. A summary of these can be found at “openvaers.com.” As of Aug. 6, 2021, there have been 12,791 post-COVID vaccine deaths reported, 51,242 reported hospitalizations and 571,830 adverse events in the United States alone. Some of these adverse events have been cardiac arrest, heart inflammation, shingles, Bell’s Palsy, blood clots in the brain and lungs and miscarriages. Over 14,000 people have been permanently disabled from the COVID-19 vaccine.

To say the vaccine has been tested and proven to be safe and effective is false. It is being tested on a few groups officially, but the larger test is occurring in those who have chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and you can see some of the results in the above figures. VAERS is a voluntary reporting system and it estimates that doctors report about 1% of all cases of deaths/adverse events. Imagine what the real numbers must be! Do your own research and stand up for your freedoms! Say NO to vaccine mandates!

Edythe (Chichi) Mosher

Austin, MN