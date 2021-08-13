Karl Potach Memorial Golf Tournament being held Monday

The 2021 Karl Potach Memorial Golf Tournament, also known as Karl’s Tourney, will be held Monday, Aug. 16, at the Austin Country Club. The annual event raises money for cancer research at The Hormel Institute for Wilms’ tumor, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children.

“I have to say that we are really impressed with and thankful for the support that our community of Austin gives to those in need. In this case, they are providing support to children fighting cancer,” said Brenda Potach.

Dr. Kurt and Brenda Potach lost their son Karl to Wilms’ Tumor in 1997. After friends started Karl’s Tourney in his memory, they established the Karl Potach Foundation, which has now given $712,000 to The Hormel Institute since 2008. There are currently three Wilms’ tumor related research projects in progress at The Hormel Institute funded exclusively from the Karl Potach Foundation.

“Thankfully, most people don’t have to go through treatment with their children,” Brenda said. “The day-to-day fight can be grueling. All of us at the Karl Tourney are so grateful for the support that is being shown for these children and their families.”

Karl’s Tourney will begin at noon on Monday. Golf, tee package, cart contest, and dinner is $135 per person. Golf only is $105 per person.

This year, participants are asked to provide a check or credit card payment the day of the tournament. Payments will not be accepted online.

For more information and to register, or to send a donation visit https://karlpotachfoundation.com/karls-tourney/.