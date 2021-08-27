Jean Marie Barber, 61

Jean Barber, age 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Dodge Center, MN on August 25, 2021 from her 3 year battle with cancer.

Jean was born in Mora, MN to Virgil and Lois (Walker) Narveson on November 30th, 1959. She was raised on a dairy farm and was very involve in 4-H where she showed cattle. She graduated from Mora High School in 1978. She then moved to Minneapolis for dental school where she lived for 4 years.

Jean met Bradley Barber in 1982 and got married to him on October 8, 1983. They lived in Austin, MN for 6 years before moving to Dodge Center in 1989. They had 3 children together and opened there home to many neighborhood kids and foreign exchange student.

Jean worked as a dental assistant for 14 years and after going back to school, she was a dental hygienist for 29 years. She absolutely loved her job as a dental hygienist in Dodge Center. She mentioned how she loved to go to work every morning and how her coworkers and patients made every day so enjoyable.

Jean’s passion was quilting. She enjoyed gathering at Camp Lebanon in northern Minnesota with all the sewing sisters for “quilt camp.” She poured her love into each stitch. Every quilt she gave represented a hug from Jean whenever you needed it. She was an active member at Faith Lutheran Church, and she felt like other members of the church were like extended family. She also enjoyed spending time at the lake cabin, being with family and friends, travel and playing cards. Her favorite games were Pictionary and Quidler. She was a loving, creative, organized, wise, determined and artistic woman. She was an amazing wife, mother, and friend to many.

“I feel very blessed to have each and every person in my life; friends, family, patients at work that added quality to my life. Each and every one was important to me.” – Jean Barber

Jean was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Narveson and her son, Nathan Barber.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Bradley Barber. Jean is lovingly remembered by her children, Braden Barber and Jacqueline Barber; her daughter-in-law, Bridgette Rebbeck; her future son-in-law, Garet Kubat; her granddaughter, Arden Barber; her mother, Lois Narveson; her siblings, Gary Narveson, Rick Narveson, Vicki (Randy) Terpstra, Ron (Irene) Hines and several extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, 308 2nd St NW in Dodge Center. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street SW in Dodge Center and one hour prior to the service at the church Saturday. Interment will be in Red Oak Grove in Austin, MN.

