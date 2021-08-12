Jean Carol Sullivan

Jean Carol (Overby) Sullivan passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 7 in her daughter Sherry’s home. Jean was born near Black Hammer, Minnesota on July 11, 1932. She lived in Spring Grove, Mable, and near Riceford, Minnesota as a young girl. Her father, Carl Overby, was hired at Hormel in 1940 and moved his family to Austin where she later met and then married Earl Sullivan in 1948. They raised a large family together. Jean worked at The Hub when she was a teenager and after raising her children, she worked at Land O’ Lakes in Albert Lea, Herberger’s in Albert Lea, and REM Assisted living in Austin. Jean loved working and finally retired at the age of 84. Jean was preceded in death by her son Michael Sullivan, her husband, Earl Sullivan, her parents, Carl and Mable Overby, her sisters Delores Helle (Orv Helle) and Laurel Carpenter, her brothers Paul Overby and Charles Overby, and her sisters-in-law Wanda Overby and Janet Overby. She is also preceded in death by parents-in-law Francis and Pearl Sullivan and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law of the Sullivan family. Jean is survived by her daughters Sherry Belden (David Belden), Debra Tate, Patricia Deters (Doug Deters), Bonnie Keefe (Michael Keefe), her sons Earl Sullivan (Anita Sullivan) and John Sullivan (J Sullivan), many granddaughters, grandsons, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren whom she loved deeply. Jean is also survived by her sister Marion Lingbeck along with brothers Carsten “Bud” Overby and Richard Overby. There will be a memorial service at Christ Episcopal Church in Austin, on Saturday, August 14 at 11:00am.