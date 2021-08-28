Jamey Helgeson: LIFE looking for help with Taste of Mower County

LIFE Mower County needs your support in our upcoming Taste of Mower County fundraiser, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17 ,at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center.

This will be the 11th year that LIFE Mower County has held this wonderful fundraiser where people can enjoy unlimited tastings of signature items from the finest home and restaurant chefs in Mower County and the surrounding area. There will also be silent and live auctions, wine and craft beer tastings, doors, prizes, games, and a cash bar.

It is a fun evening that raises much-needed funds for programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This even could not continue without your generous support!

Every dollar raised through this event is used to provide programs for children, teens, adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to enjoy a better quality of life in our community. These programs include Special Olympics, Our Place Recreation Center, Advocacy and Family Support and People First Aktion Club.

To make this event as exciting and extravagant as we can, we will need your help. You can help us by donating to this event. We are seeking donations for the silent and live auctions such as gift certificates, home furnishings, vacation packages, catered parties, artwork, theme baskets, or any item you believe would attract bidders. It is a great chance for you to receive exposure as a supporter of LIFE Mower County and help out some great people.

Examples of auction items include frequent flyer miles, vacation packages, behind the scenes tours, fine wine and champagne, restaurant gift certificates, gifts for the young and young at heart, spa treatments, sports, fitness, and family adventures, catered parties, gifts for the home, artwork, chamber bucks and yhemed baskets.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Movie and Munchies, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Birthday Party and Games, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Happy Hour, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7-11: Fall 2021 vacation to Brindley’s Harbor Resort