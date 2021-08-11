Irene E. Yocom, 87

Irene E. Yocom, age 87, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home in Austin. Irene Elizabeth was born September 13, 1933, in Bismarck, North Dakota. She was a member of Crane Community Chapel. On November 11, 1951, she married Robert E. “Red” Yocom and together they raised their family of five children. During her lifespan, Irene worked at numerous places such as, Trowbirdges, Wallaces, and Ellis Middle School, where she helped in the cafeteria (a.k.a. “Grandma.”) Irene enjoyed many things such as being a Girl Scout Leader, baking, biking, reading, swimming, music, sports, and watching the Thunderbirds/Blue Angels air shows. Her favorite was the many years and time spent with her husband, family, and friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Yocom of Mankato, Minnesota, Marilyn (Casey) Skillingstad of Austin, Minnesota, Jolene (Bob) Holtorf of Lyle, Minnesota, Karla (Randy) Dooley of Austin, Minnesota; son, Robert A. Yocom of Vietnam; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Cecilia (Raymond) Heimsness of Taylorville, Illinois; brother, Donald (Mary) Gothard of Mascoutah, Illinois; brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph Cremona of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Ann Gothard; husband, Robert Yocom; sisters, Darlene Cremona, Norma (Jim) Groves, and Jewel (Veryl, Sr.) Lord.

A private memorial service was held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Interment was held in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials can be directed to the family of Irene Yocom or Crane Community Chapel. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.