August 27, 2021

  • 77°

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

By Daily Herald

Published 6:16 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played two times a week at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Tuesday sessions start at noon and Wednesday sessions start at 11:30 a.m. Bring a partner and vie for places and prize money.

This week, players came from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, and Northwood and Mason City, Iowa.

Tuesday winners were:

First place, Larry Crowe and Dave Ring; second place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; third place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fifth place, Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness.

Wednesday winners were:

First place, Larry Crowe and Dave Ring; second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; third place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; fifth place, Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections