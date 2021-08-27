In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Duplicate Bridge
Duplicate Bridge is played two times a week at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Tuesday sessions start at noon and Wednesday sessions start at 11:30 a.m. Bring a partner and vie for places and prize money.
This week, players came from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, and Northwood and Mason City, Iowa.
Tuesday winners were:
First place, Larry Crowe and Dave Ring; second place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; third place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fifth place, Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness.
Wednesday winners were:
First place, Larry Crowe and Dave Ring; second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; third place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; fifth place, Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes.
