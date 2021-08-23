Hounds open state tournament with a win over Paynesville

The Austin Greyhounds opened Class C State Tournament play with a 6-2 win over the Paynesville Pirates in Waconia Sunday.

Nelson Nelson went three-for-four with a pair of Rbis for the Hounds and Drew Copley pitched five innings, while allowing just one run.

Nestor Jimenez went two-for-four with a double and Miguel Castro added a two-run double.

Austin will face Region 3 champion St. Patrick Irish in an 11 a.m. game in Waconia on Saturday.

Hounds pitching: Nels Nelson, 2 IP, 2 BB, 1 ER, 1 K; Drew Copley (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 2 K; Brady Schroeder, 2 IP, 0 R, 4 K

Hounds hitting: Alex Ciola, 1-for-2, 2 BBs, 3 R, HBP; Miguel Castro, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, double; Jordan Hart, 1-for-3, R; Nestor Jimenez, 2-for-4, RBI, double, R; Eric Torres, 1-for-3; Nels Nelson, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Andrew Schumacher, 0-for-4; Anthony Ciola, 0-for-4; Isaac Schumacher, 0-for-3, R