 Great action highlighted Fireworks Night at Chateau Speedway

By Matthew Grage

A great night of racing action was followed up by a gigantic fireworks display Friday night at Chateau Speedway in Lansing.

The French’s Repair USRA A Mod’s put out plenty of action from their heats all the way through the feature. Jason Cummins of New Richland scored his third clean sweep of the year.

For the second time in three weeks, Hunter Kennedy of St. Ansgar swept his way to a pair of wins in the USRA B Mod Class. Kennedy started on the pole in the feature and held off Noah Grinstead of Austin from start to finish. Grinstead had the class’s other heat win.

Next week is Kids Night at The Track. Kids will line up starting at 6:15 p.m. for rides in the cars, then during the night there will be bicycle giveaways and free ice cream treats for the 12 and under crowd.

RESULTS

USRA B Modified

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Hunter Kennedy-St Ansgar IA; 2. Noah Grinstead-Austin; 3. Cole Lonergan-Dexter; 4. Kullen Kath-Owatonna; 5. Matthew Brooks-Austin

French’s Repair USRA Modified

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 2. Josh Angst-WInona; 3. Steve Wetzstein-West Concord; 4. Aaron Benson-Clear Lake IA; 5. Aaron Hoff-Mantorville

Power 96 WISSOTA Pure Stock

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Jack Paulson-Morristown; 2. PJ Duchene-Faribault; 3. Jack Maas-Faribault; 4. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 5. Troy Maas-Faribault

Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street Stock

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Cole Richards-Mondovi WI; 2. Danny Richards-Mondovi WI; 3. Kory Adams-Stacyville IA; 4. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 5. Tony Shaner-Owatonna

Skjeveland Sanitation and Roll Off Service WISSOTA Hornet

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Nick Sillman-Janesville; 2. Shawn Poston-Red Wing; 3. Daniel Bjonfald-Bloomington; 4. Colin Wittenberg-Hastings; 5. Timothy Barnett-Owatonna

Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Billy Steinberg-Kasson; 2. Kadden Kath-Ellendale; 3. Trevis Underdahl-Northfield; 4. Adam Martinson-Blaine; 5. Greg Pfeifer Jr-Austin