Get to Know: Austin swimmer Madelynn Murley

Madelynn Murley is a senior swimmer for the Packers.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in swimming and track.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory would be at section swimming last year. I was able to cut my backstroke time by three seconds.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned to try to be more mentally strong to overcome my obstacles.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: (Olympian) Katie Ledecky because she is a role model in and out of the water.

Q: What’s your favorite team?

A: My dad would want me to say the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?

A: Nothing really exciting but we always have fun on our bus rides and pasta parties.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Last year, I was having a hard time with my backstroke. I actually got so frustrated with it, I told my coaches that I wasn’t going to swim it any longer. Two weeks later, I realized I needed to finish what I started. I decided I just needed to have more confidence in myself. I’m glad I stayed with it. I was able to obtain a personal best.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Something in the dental field.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My mom’s lasagna or really any pasta!

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I would like to continue swimming at a college and look towards something in the dental field.