Get to Know: Austin swimmer Madelynn Murley
Madelynn Murley is a senior swimmer for the Packers.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: I compete in swimming and track.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: My favorite sports memory would be at section swimming last year. I was able to cut my backstroke time by three seconds.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: I have learned to try to be more mentally strong to overcome my obstacles.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: (Olympian) Katie Ledecky because she is a role model in and out of the water.
Q: What’s your favorite team?
A: My dad would want me to say the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?
A: Nothing really exciting but we always have fun on our bus rides and pasta parties.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: Last year, I was having a hard time with my backstroke. I actually got so frustrated with it, I told my coaches that I wasn’t going to swim it any longer. Two weeks later, I realized I needed to finish what I started. I decided I just needed to have more confidence in myself. I’m glad I stayed with it. I was able to obtain a personal best.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: Something in the dental field.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: My mom’s lasagna or really any pasta!
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I would like to continue swimming at a college and look towards something in the dental field.
