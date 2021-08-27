Firefighters respond to SE Austin fire call

The Austin Fire Department was called after smoke was seen at a Southeast Austin residence Friday afternoon.

According to Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy, a utilities employee was turning on gas at the residence at 815 Ninth Ave. SE when he spotted smoke coming from the residence at about 1:45 p.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they located the fire coming from inside the oven. The residents were not home at the time.

Firefighters removed the range from the residence and ventilated the smoke. No further damage was reported.

The oven was in cleaning mode when the fire started.