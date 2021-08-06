August 6, 2021

Education Briefs

By Daily Herald

Published 5:42 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

Education Milestones

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Spring 2021 Grads

Austin

Mattie Hackensmith, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Environmental Science Concentration; CSH Individualized Option (BS)

Sargeant

Leif Bungum, Bachelor of Science, Management Major

University of Minnesota-Duluth Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Austin

Priscilla T. Felemu, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Samuel Johnson, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Pre Civil Engineering

Davis J. Nelson, junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Criminology B A and Anthropology

Jack M. Staben, sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Pre Mechanical Engineering

Lyle

Bryce J Strouf, senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Accounting B Acc

Racine

Olivia A Quam, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Pre Undeclared Science

