Eastbound I-90 off-ramp at 28th St. NE in Austin detoured Aug. 9 for reconstruction

Eastbound Interstate 90 motorists who use the 28th Street NE exit on Austin’s east side will be detoured for approximately two weeks beginning Aug. 9, so the ramp can be reconstructed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The westbound off-ramps and on-ramps will remain open as will the eastbound on-ramp. Each of those ramps will have brief closures in the future, but only for approximately a day or two. The detour for eastbound 28th St. NE off-ramp closure is:

Eastbound I-90 to Exit 183, turn south (right) on Hwy 56 and then west (right) on 215th St. This detour is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Other detours

Eastbound I-90 traffic (coming from Austin) that wants to reach locations on the north side of the 28 th St. NE bridge will continue past Exit 181 for three miles to Exit 183. Motorists will turn north (left) at the off-ramp on Highway 56, turning west (left) on 220 th St. to travel west to reach 28 th Street NE on the north side of the bridge.

Westbound I-90 traffic that wants to reach locations on the south side of 28 th St. NE or Mower County Road 58 will use Exit 183, turn south (left) on Hwy 56 and then west (right) on 215 th St.

Southbound traffic on 28 th St. NE that wants to cross the bridge or enter eastbound I-90 will detour by entering westbound I-90 and using Exit 180B, crossing I-90, entering eastbound I-90 to travel to Exit 183, turn south (right) on Hwy 56 and then west (right) on 215 th Street

Northbound traffic on 28th St. NE that wants to cross the bridge or travel westbound on I-90 will travel east (right) on 215 th Street to Hwy 56, turn north (left) to reach I-90. Motorists will enter westbound I-90 and continue or use Exit 181 to reach northside destinations and continue on 28 th Street NE.

Residents or businesses adjacent to the work zone may contact Mike Myers with Kraemer North American, the contractor, to discuss specific questions or concerns about access to their properties. Myers can be reached at 612-290-9830.